Virginia National Bank Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $202.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.