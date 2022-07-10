Virginia National Bank Takes $3.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Virginia National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.39. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

