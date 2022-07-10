Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.77) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 168 ($2.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.33 ($2.01).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 128.46 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($460,371.16).

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

