Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €134.46 ($140.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($125.58) and a 52-week high of €220.30 ($229.48). The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

