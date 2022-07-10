Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $125.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

