Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Citigroup

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WBD. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

