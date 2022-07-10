Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

