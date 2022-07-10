Wells Fargo & Company Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.95.

NYSE:BURL opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

