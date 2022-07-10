WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

