WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

