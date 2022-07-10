WHALE (WHALE) Achieves Market Cap of $12.44 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $434,754.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00135980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

