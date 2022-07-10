WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $44.29 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and approximately $717,832.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014021 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

