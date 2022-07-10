Whiteheart Price Tops $79.74 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $708,693.81 and approximately $33,651.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $79.74 or 0.00380678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00131899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.