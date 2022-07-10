WINk Market Cap Tops $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.