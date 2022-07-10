Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $92.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.71.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

