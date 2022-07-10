WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $534,582.11 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $534,582.11 and approximately $6,155.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

