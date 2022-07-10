XMON (XMON) Price Up 19.7% This Week

XMON (XMON) traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One XMON coin can now be bought for $5,543.42 or 0.26656082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.