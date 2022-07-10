YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $53,664.14 and $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,947.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.35 or 0.05596520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00250612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00604332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00513970 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

