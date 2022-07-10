YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of YPF opened at $3.17 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

