Zano Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $50,786.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.07 or 0.99675942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00260864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00108406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004332 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,274,925 coins and its circulating supply is 11,245,425 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

