Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $883.12 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $59.70 or 0.00286627 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $883.12 million and $62.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00076802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00081863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,792,075 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

