Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $74.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.43.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
