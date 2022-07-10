Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $74.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,879,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $72,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

