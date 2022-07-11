11,395 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
