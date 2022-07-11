13,430 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

