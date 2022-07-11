150,696 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $335,806.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,408 shares of company stock worth $2,092,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.