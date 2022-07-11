200,000 Shares in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.
NYSE:AXAC opened at $10.01 on Monday. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.
About AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition
