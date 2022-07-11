2,078 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $6,855,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

