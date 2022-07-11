2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Down 9.3%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. 4,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 507,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

TSVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.