2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Down 9.3%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 4,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 507,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

TSVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2seventy bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.