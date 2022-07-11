2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Down 6.9%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 8,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,249,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $894.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 676,511 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

