3,349 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

