45,000 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Devon Energy accounts for 2.6% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $53.02. 98,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

