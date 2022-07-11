50,423 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Get Murphy Canyon Acquisition alerts:

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MURFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.