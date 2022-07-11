99,667 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 434,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 428,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.