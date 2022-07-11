ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Up 2.5%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.13. 12,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,045,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

