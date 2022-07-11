Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.41 or 0.05458975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00646399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00071817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00503239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.