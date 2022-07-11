Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 90,100 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Centene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,278. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

