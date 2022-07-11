Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.57 on Monday, reaching $644.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

