Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,063. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

