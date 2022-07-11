Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $75.91. 51,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

