Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,735. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.
In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
