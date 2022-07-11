Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 179,700 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,970 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,404 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

HAL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.28. 170,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,870,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

