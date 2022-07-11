Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,400 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSE SU traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.