Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. 125,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

