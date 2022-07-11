Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $273.60. 18,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.35 and a 200 day moving average of $310.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

