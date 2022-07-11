Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,317. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

