Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.73. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,802. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

