Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,553. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.