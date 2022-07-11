Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.