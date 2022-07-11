Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 807,581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,985. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

